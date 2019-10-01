Houston Astros' Carlos Correa donates $10,000 to family of slain Sikh deputy

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa donated $10,000 to the family of a Texas sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop last week.

Correa met with the family of Sandeep Dhaliwal and said he felt like he was compelled to make the donation after learning of the Harris County Sheriff’s deputy’s death.

“Thank you Sandeep for everything you did to help others here in Houston and Puerto Rico! Rest In Peace,” Correa tweeted. “you’ll always be remembered!”

Dhaliwal helped out with Puerto Rico’s recovery efforts after 2017’s Hurricane Maria. Correa is a Puerto Rican native.

Dhaliwal was a 10-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office and its first Sikh deputy.

He was shot and killed Friday after he stopped a vehicle with two people inside at around 12:45 p.m. One of the occupants was able to leave the vehicle, approach the deputy from behind and shoot him at least twice — "basically just shot him in a very ruthless, cold-blooded way," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Robert Solis, 47, has been charged with capital murder in Dhaliwal's death, police said.

Gonzalez tweeted that Solis was wanted on a parole violation warrant dating back to January 2017, when he was reportedly accused of threatening his girlfriend and possessing a prohibited weapon.

According to Click 2 Houston, Solis was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in 2002 for aggravated kidnapping but was released on parole in 2014. His parole would have expired in 2022.

