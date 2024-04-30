Expand / Collapse search
Appalachian State Mountaineers

Appalachian State offensive lineman Jack Murphy dies

John "Jack" Murphy's cause of death was not disclosed

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Appalachian State offensive lineman John "Jack" Murphy has died, head football coach Shawn Clark confirmed on social media Tuesday. 

Clark first revealed the news of Murphy’s passing in a post on X. 

Jack Murphy celebrates

Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Dashaun Davis (6) reacts with tight end Eli Wilson (87) and offensive lineman Jack Murphy (59) after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.  (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jack Murphy. He was a beloved Mountaineer," his post on social media read. 

"Please keep his loved ones and our App State family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time." 

In a statement from the university obtained by The Watauga Democrat, Murphy died on Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the death of Appalachian State University student John ‘Jack’ Murphy on April 26," Sr. Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Communications Officer Megan Hayes told the outlet. 

Jack Murphy celebrates

Appalachian State Mountaineers offensive lineman Jack Murphy (59) lifts Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (5) in the air to celebrate a touchdown during the college football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on September 9, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC.  (Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT AJ SIMON DEAD AT 25

"The hearts of the App State community are with Jack’s loved ones during this very difficult time. We are respecting his family’s wishes and requests and are providing support and assistance as requested."

According to the report, no foul play was suspected. 

Appalachian State football helmet

An Appalachian State University helmet before a game between the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on October 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. (Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Murphy, an All-Sun Belt third team selection, started in all 14 games for the Mountaineers in 2023. 

He previously spent three seasons at Marshall. 

