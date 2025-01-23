AOC, Jeffries remain silent on Democrat backlash after saying anti-trans athlete bill empowers child predators

After alienating Democratic voters with unsubstantiated claims that the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act would empower child predators to give genital examinations to young girls, the two most prominent figures on the left in the House of Representatives are not addressing the issue.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. were among 206 Democrats who voted against a bill that would prevent transgender athletes from competing against girls and women last week.

Jeffries and Ocasio-Cortez pushed the unsubstantiated claims it would subject girls to genital examinations by child predators. No language exists in the bill suggesting genital examinations would occur, and Republicans argued proof of birth sex could be determined by a birth certificate.

Jeffries and Ocasio-Cortez have not responded to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital regarding their arguments, subsequent backlash from Democratic voters who have said they are leaving the party in response to the arguments and data that suggests that a majority of Democrats oppose transgender inclusion in women's sports.

However, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the idea of culture wars about transgender people being a distraction during an interview on "The Daily Show" Thursday.

"When we allow ourselves to constantly be distracted by these culture wars around trans people, it's a new thing every day, and the answer isn't that we just let those people be attacked, it's that we say, ‘What are you doing, man?’ I think we need to make standing up for those folks just such an afterthought that it's not even a debate," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"Like, we need to understand and see the bait for what it is, but we don’t take the bait by letting those rights just erode and go by the wayside."

HOW TRANSGENDERISM IN SPORTS SHIFTED THE 2024 ELECTION AND IGNITED A NATIONAL COUNTERCULTURE

Ocasio-Cortez's suggestion that the party should make protecting transgender people an afterthought comes after she delivered a tirade in defense of transgender people and in opposition to the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act on the floor of the House of Representatives last week.

Her rant prompted widespread mockery, and Democrats have since spoken up about their distaste for her and the party's handling of the issue.

Prominent Rutgers law professor Gary Francione, a lifelong Democrat and advocate for LGBTQ rights, told Fox News Digital he left the Democratic Party in response to its opposition to the bill.

"That just made me very upset because it screamed out lack of integrity, lack of honesty," Francione told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview. "This is the way you fight battles? By trying to insult other people who oppose you and disagree with you and insinuate that they're child molesters or pedophiles? It seems to me you've lost the game. … I don't know how they're ever going to come back from this."

Francione said many of the other Democrats in his network of law and education share his disdain for the party's response to the bill and will also be leaving the party.

"I can say confidently of the people I know who are Democrats who I've spoken to, the vast majority of them are very unhappy about all of this stuff and feel that the party has lost its way," Francione said. "I know a couple who said they are going to [unregister]."

Voter registration data suggests the party is losing members in Francione's home state of Pennsylvania. However, no specific information for why is available. Prominent political organizer Scott Pressler announced on X the voter registration data shows that the number of Democratic voters declined by 24,867 from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, the week that followed the House of Representatives hearing.

Just two Democrats joined the Republican majority in voting in favor of the bill, representatives Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez, both of Texas. Their decision to defect from the rest of the party and vote for the protection of women and girls in sports reflects a growing position of many voters in their party and independents, according to recent data.

A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports. Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports. Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is headed to the Senate after passing in the House, and it will need more votes by Democrats to get past a filibuster and move to President Donald Trump's desk.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview she expects and hopes the bill will get the Democratic votes it needs to pass the Senate.

"I would expect there would be. I would hope there would be," she said.

"Many of my friends who are Democrats will tell you that they think Title IX is a thing, and to have biological males competing against women is inappropriate. And they want opportunities for their daughters or nieces or granddaughters. And it's frustrating to them when they hear about or witness a transgender male playing in a women's or girls league."

Blackburn added she has "no idea" what the Democrats who suggested the law would subject girls to genital examinations were thinking when they made that argument.

"I find it very difficult to believe that protecting girls in sports would have such an adverse effect," Blackburn said. "Looking at the content of the bill is the best way to argue against it and know that a vast majority of Americans support protecting girls in girls' sports."