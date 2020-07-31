Antonio Brown suspended for 8 games for violating league's personal conduct policy

Antonio Brown was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy

The free-agent wide receiver’s suspension will take effect Week 1 regardless of whether he’s on an NFL roster and it could be extended pending the outcome of a civil suit against him in Florida, the league announced.

"Brown, who played one game in the 2019 season for the New England Patriots before being released, is an unrestricted free agent and may sign with any team. If he is signed before the start of the 2020 season, Brown would be eligible to participate in all of his club's preseason activities. Brown's suspension would take effect as of the final roster reduction on September 5. He would be eligible to return after the team's eighth game," the NFL said.

"As part of the discipline, Brown was directed to continue his program of counseling and treatment, and that he is expected fully to cooperate with his clinicians.

"Brown was advised that any future violation of the Personal Conduct Policy will likely result in more significant discipline."

Brown has had a tumultuous 12 months that saw him force himself out of the Oakland Raiders and later sign with the New England Patriots only to play one game and later get released following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

He was also arrested in Florida and received two years of probation for an incident in January involving a moving truck driver. In addition to two years of probation, Brown will undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service, and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner.

In the midst of the controversy, Brown has announced that he will be retiring twice. He released several rap songs and worked out with several NFL players. He has flirted with the idea of resigning with the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks as well.

Now that a suspension has been levied, it’s yet to be seen whether an NFL team will pick him up.