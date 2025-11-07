Expand / Collapse search
Antonio Brown appears before judge after extradition for attempted murder charge, victim's attorney speaks out

The alleged victim is the same person who waved a Palestinian flag during the Super Bowl halftime show

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was in a New Jersey court on Friday, a day after being extradited from Dubai to face an attempted murder charge.

The charge stems from an event in Miami in May, with the alleged victim just so happening to be the same person who waved a Palestinian flag during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu was arrested in June on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interrupting a lawful assembly, revealing a link between the shooting incident and the Super Bowl.

Antonio brown

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown scores a touchdown during an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mecedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (Scott Clause/ Network / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"We have waited a long time for this news and look forward to having our day in court. My client wishes to thank the Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office, the State attorney, and the US marshals for bringing this violent shooter to face justice," Nantambu's attorney, Richard L. Cooper, said in a statement to Fox News Digital shortly after Brown was taken back to the United States.

Brown will be held at the Essex County Jail in New Jersey until authorities from Florida pick him up, according to authorities.

Several videos on social media showed Brown getting into a fight with multiple people following matches at an Adin Ross boxing event in May. The popular streamer hosted a 10-match card sponsored by Stake, Kick and Brand Risk Promotions.

One video showed Brown appearing to fight in a parking lot as a crowd moved toward an alley. Then a gunshot appeared to ring out, sending spectators running in the opposite direction.

Antonio Brown sticks tongue out

Antonio Brown attends Friday's at Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on Feb. 3, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Brown admitted that he had "slammed" one person's security guard. He said he told one of the officers that he hadn't done anything. The Washington Post reported the next month that a warrant was out for Brown's arrest.

Brown claimed on social media that Nantambu "[tried] to steal from me and threaten my life."

Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team is on offense during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

The former NFL star has had multiple legal issues in the past. He was sued in 2019 over allegations of rape and sexual misconduct, which he eventually settled with his accuser. He pleaded no contest to felony battery and burglary charges in June 2020. Brown was arrested again in 2023 over allegations of unpaid child support.

Fox News' Digital's Jackson Thompson, Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

