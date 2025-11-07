Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Pentagon cancels military events for NFL 'Salute to Service' weekend due to government shutdown

Flyovers and other related events will not occur

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The Pentagon issued a release this week that essentially said there would be no military-related events at this week's "Salute to Service" NFL weekend.

Meaning activities like flyovers, honor guards and military members unveiling an American flag on the field will not occur throughout the league.

The decision for service members to be "prohibited from participating in official outreach activities" was due to a lack of funding from the government shutdown. Such events are paid for by the Pentagon's annual budget.

Flyover at Panthers game

Helicopter flyover during the Salute to Service game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

The Washington Post was the first to report the decision.

The shutdown began on Oct. 1 and does not appear to have an end in sight. It is now the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

NFL flyover

A view of the flyover before the game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

"While Salute to Service comes to life on-field each November — as it will again this year, starting this weekend — our long-standing efforts to support the military community continue throughout the year," Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility, said to The Washington Post.

The Salute to Service campaign began in 2011. Players, coaches, and other personnel honor military members in numerous variations, including camouflage clothes, military-themed gear, and other insignia.

NFL Salute to Service signage

Salute to Service signage during pregame warmups between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium.  (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Twelve NFL games will be played in the United States on Sunday and Monday. The Denver Broncos squeaked by the Las Vegas Raiders, 10-7, on Thursday, and the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will play in Berlin on Sunday morning.

