Antonio Brown extradited from Dubai back to US to face attempted murder charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was extradited from Dubai to the United States Thursday to face trial on an attempted murder charge related to a shooting earlier this year. The Miami Police Department confirmed Brown's extradition.

Several videos on social media showed Brown getting into a fight with multiple people following matches at an Adin Ross boxing event in May. The popular streamer hosted a 10-match card sponsored by Stake, Kick and Brand Risk Promotions.

One video showed Brown appearing to fight in a parking lot as a crowd moved toward an alley. Then a gunshot appeared to ring out, sending spectators running in the opposite direction.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brown admitted that he had "slammed" one person's security guard. He said he told one of the officers that he hadn't done anything. The Washington Post reported the next month that a warrant was out for Brown's arrest.

A representative for Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The alleged victim in the shooting was Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, who waved a Palestinian flag during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

Nantambu was arrested in June on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interrupting a lawful assembly, revealing a link between the incidents.

JETS STARS REACT TO SHOCKING TRADES WITH EMOTIONAL SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS: 'I'M SICK'

When Nantambu's link to the incidents surfaced online, Brown responded.

"That guy is a fraud, liar, stalker & criminal. He was arrested in 2022 for stealing 6 figures of jewelry from me. He then showed up at my show at rolling loud in 2023 trying to assault me," Brown wrote on X.

"Then in May he snuck into a gate at the event and came right up to me trying to steal from me and threaten my life, Media hasn’t told this story yet… instead painting a false picture of me. That night I was fighting for my life with his intentions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former NFL star has had multiple legal issues in the past. He was sued in 2019 over allegations of rape and sexual misconduct, which he eventually settled with his accuser. He pleaded no contest to felony battery and burglary charges in June 2020. Brown was arrested again in 2023 over allegations of unpaid child support.

Fox News' Digital's Jackson Thompson, Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

