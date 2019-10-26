Antonio Brown accuses Oakland Raiders of using him for financial gain: got me for 'ratings then rip my guarantees'

Embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been anything but silent since his departure from the league, recently taking to Twitter to accuse one of his former teams of using him for financial gain.

Brown has been tweeting up a storm for several days but on Saturday morning he took aim at the Oakland Raiders and accused the franchise of picking him up from the Pittsburgh Steelers simply to boost their “HBO ratings.”

“Used me for the HBO ratings then rip my guarantees! No way I play with scrubs on weak weak basis chicken plan was for shirts not [football emoji].”

It wasn’t immediately clear what Brown was referencing by saying “chicken plan” but it appeared he was accusing the team of being more concerned with selling jerseys than of his value as a player.

The Raiders were picked to be the subject of this year’s HBO Sports and NFL Films series “Hard Knocks.”

Brown’s turbulent offseason, including the helmet saga and a self-inflicted foot injury, were all apart of the documentary but his release from the team after butting heads with head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock followed shortly after filming ended.

The tension appears to remain between Brown and the Raiders after replying to a fan’s tweet asking him to come back.

“Not now not never.”

Brown has, however, alluded to a return this year but it might be made difficult inlight of several accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against him in September.

He was then picked up by the New England Patriots for 11 days before he was again released in the wake of allegations that he sexually assaulted his former trainer and sent intimidating text messages to another woman who had also accused him of sexual misconduct.

He played one game for the Pats this season.

The league announced its own investigation into the accusations, adding that despite his free-agency status, any team that signs him before the NFL reaches a conclusion would have to pay him without him being eligible to play.