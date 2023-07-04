Angels star Mike Trout lands on injured list due to hamate bone fracture

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has dealt with injuries several times throughout his career. This week, a fractured hamate bone became the latest injury to sideline the outfielder.

On Tuesday, the Angles announced Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury he suffered in Monday's game fouling off a pitch in the eighth inning.

The Angels lost the first game of the three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trout immediately began shaking his left arm after the ball hit him. The three-time American League MVP then signaled for assistance after he made his way back to the batter's box.

Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin and a trainer went to look at Trout, and Trout left the game.

ANGELS' MIKE TROUT AND SHOHEI OHTANI BOTH HIT HOME RUNS IN VICTORY OVER DIAMONDBACKS

"I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable," Trout told reporters after Monday's game. "I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before — ever — before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."

Trout, an 11-time MLB All-Star, had a productive game Monday. He had two hits, including an RBI single, and he also drew a walk. He is batting .263 with 18 homers and 44 RBIs in 81 games this season.

Trout had managed to stay healthy all season prior to Monday's game.

Jo Adell will likely be the next man up for the Angels.

"We've talked all along about our depth," Angels manager Phil Nevin said, via MLB.com. "It's been tested, and we’ve even added to it. We’ve lost some big pieces. We’ve talked about how it’s the next guy up.

"Same thing in this case — give somebody the opportunity to get more looks and get more at-bats depending on what the outcome of Mike's tests are. So, we’ll see how it goes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trout will now likely sit out of the July 11 All-Star game in Seattle.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.