Angels-Mariners brawl: Archie Bradley suffers injury during fracas, could miss 2 months

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Archie Bradley could be out for two months after suffering an injury during the team’s massive brawl Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad said Tuesday that Bradley will be out for at least a month and would not start a throwing program for four weeks while his broken elbow heals.

During the fight, Bradley slipped and fell off the dugout railing when the fracas broke out in the second inning immediately after Angels opener Andrew Wantz hit Mariners batter Jesse Winker with a pitch. Bradley did not pitch Sunday or Monday night.

"His overall time down could be a couple of months," Frostad said Tuesday, via MLB.com. ""It won’t have any long-term effects. He won’t even be in a cast. With this injury, the biggest thing is to keep it moving and keep that range in the elbow. It’s a well-documented injury in orthopedics. It happens with a fall with an outstretched hand."

Bradley has appeared in 21 games this season. He has recorded a 4.82 ERA with 15 strikeouts.

"With the way he’s been throwing the ball recently and what he brings to the clubhouse, it’s a huge loss," acting manager Ray Montgomery said. "In the short term, guys are going to have to step up. I think we’ve done a good job all year of picking up other guys. We’ll miss him, for sure, but the guys down there know what they need to do."

The brawl resulted in the suspensions of 12 people. Angels interim manager Phil Nevin received a 10-game suspension.