Angels' Hunter Renfroe's opening day no-look grab may already be catch of the year

The Los Angeles Angels lost a heartbreaker opening day, but there is already a contender for the catch of the year.

The Oakland A's Jace Peterson roped a line drive to right field off Shohei Ohtani, and Hunter Renfroe immediately started to run back for the ball.

With the ball tailing away from him, he had to make quite an adjustment.

At the very last second, with zero time to turn his shoulders for an easier play, he stuck his glove behind him while looking at the wall and somehow made the no-look catch.

Even Ohtani, who's accomplishing feats never before seen in baseball, appeared stunned by what he had seen.

The outfielder couldn't help but crack a smile, acting like it was a routine grab.

The Angels were leading 1-0 at the time. Despite Ohtani going six scoreless innings and striking out 10 Oakland A's, the bullpen allowed two runs in the bottom of the eighth, and the Angels lost, 2-1.