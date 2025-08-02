Angel Reese jokingly blames teammate of Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham for sex toy fiasco: 'Getting weird'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sex toy plague has hit the WNBA, as two games this week - both Golden State Valkyries road games - had a neon green dildo thrown on the court.

On Friday night, a matchup between the Valkyries and the Sky in Chicago was interrupted in the third quarter when the object flew across the court. The officials stopped the game to remove the lime green adult toy, and play continued.

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham pleaded with the culprits to "stop throwing dildos on the court," but Angel Reese placed the blame - jokingly - on one of Cunningham's, and Caitlin Clark's, teammates.

"hey [Sydney Colson] why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas…. it’s getting weird," Reese posted on X late Friday night.

Colson replied with a photo of herself smirking - while wearing a green jacket.

Reese and Colson have had playful banter before. After Reese was part of the championship-winning Unrivaled league team, she got a $50,000 bonus. That prompted Colson to crack a joke about Reese giving her the money.

"Hey angel girl, just wanted to check in and see how ur doing and just let u know I’m here for u if u need anything…esp if u need to get rid of 50k by tomorrow or anything like that…" Colson wrote to Reese on social media.

Colson was declined.

"hey sista. i’m doing well. just won 50k on a flight. I know you are VERY aware & i’m sorry to break it to you but i’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. sorry :( give me a few years and i gotchu. be well," Reese replied .

It’s unclear whether anyone was ejected from the game for throwing the object.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

