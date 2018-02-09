Aly Raisman says ex-Olympics coach knew of Larry Nassar sexual abuse

Gymnast Aly Raisman said former U.S. Olympic gymnastics team coach John Geddert knew of the sex abuse allegations against disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar for years but did nothing about it.

Raisman, 23, told CNN on Thursday that Geddert -- who is facing a criminal investigation in Michigan for physical abuse following Nassar’s sentencing -- could have put an end to the horrors inflicted on more than 250 Nassar accusers.

"We would talk about it amongst ourselves," Raisman told CNN. "And one of my teammates described in graphic detail what Nassar had done to her the night before. And John Geddert was in the car with us and he just didn't say anything."

Raisman, a three-time Olympic gold medal winner, revealed in November she was abused by Nassar during the 2012 London Games. She joined a long list of other gymnasts, including fellow Olympians Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney, who also claimed they were abused by the doctor.

Raisman said she was not sure if Geddert attempted to stop Nassar from the abuse after the car conversation but she was certain he never asked the athletes any questions.

"I know he didn't ask us any questions, but that is just why we need the full, independent investigation," Raisman said.

More than 250 women and girls came forward and accused Nassar of sexual abuse. Some of the athletes claimed the abuse occurred at Geddert’s gym, Twistars.

On Monday, the worst sex-abuse case in sports history ended with a third long prison sentence for Nassar — this time 40 to 125 years for molesting young gymnasts at Twistars.

Geddert owned the gym in Dimondale near Lansing, where Nassar offered treatments to athletes on Monday nights. The two men were close friends.

During Nassar’s sentencing hearings, athletes claimed Geddert was physically abusive, was indifferent to injuries and forced them to see Nassar.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday people came forward with complaints against Geddert.

Geddert denied knowledge of Nassar’s abuse. The gym owner abruptly announced his retirement and left the business to his wife. He resigned from USA Gymnastics last month after they suspended him due to his role in an internal probe. Geddert shot to prominence after coaching “The Fierce Five” Olympic team.

Raisman said she believed Geddert could have helped other victims from being abused by Nassar.

"It's just unacceptable to me," she said. "This should have never ever happened. You know, if one adult listened or had the character to act...we would have never met him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.