Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman breaks elbow in fall on stairs

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman tweeted Wednesday she was recovering from a broken elbow -- but the injury didn't stem from any stunts on the floor or a fall from the balance beam.

Raisman, 24, said she was injured in a fall on the stairs.

“I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone...the stairs got me...I fell and broke my elbow,” she wrote in a tweet that featured a photo of her and her dog.

Raisman was the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team captain in 2012 and 2016. She’s been an outspoken advocate for women who have been abused and a harsh critic of USA Gymnastics amid the Larry Nassar sex assault scandal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.