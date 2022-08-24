Alabama’s Nick Saban signs extension, overtakes Kirby Smart for highest paid public school coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The most successful coach in college football history didn’t have to wait long to once again be the highest-paid college football coach at a public university.

Nick Saban, the winner of seven national championships, received a one-year extension and raise on Tuesday from the University of Alabama, upping his annual salary to $11.7 million per year through the 2030 season.

The total deal is for eight years, $93.6 million, and puts Saban’s salary above Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as the highest-paid college football coach at a public university, according to The Athletic.

Smart signed a new 10-year, $112.5 million contract in July that averages $11.25 million per year over the next 10 years.

"Our family is very happy to agree to a contract extension with The University of Alabama," Saban said in a statement Tuesday . "Terry and I are very appreciative of the unmatched commitment the University has shown to this football program and our family over the last 15-plus years. This is our home, and we look forward to finishing our career at Alabama."

Built into Saban’s contract are bonuses for appearing in and winning the SEC Championship Game, as well as an $800,000 bonus for winning a national championship.

Saban is entering his 16th season as head coach of Alabama, bringing six national championships to the program. The Crimson Tide will once again enter the season as the preseason No. 1 a year after losing in the national championship game to Georgia.

"I love my job. I love it," Saban told the SEC Network. "I love the relationships with the players, I love the competition, I love the preparation for the games. I just love it. I wish you all would ask all the other coaches who come up here because they tell the recruits I’m going to retire, why don't you ask them how they know I’m going to retire?

"When all I think about is what am I going to do if I retire because I love what I’m doing now. So how am I going to be happy not coaching?"

Alabama opens the season against Utah State on Sept. 3.