Alabama's Jermaine Burton addresses controversial incident with Tennessee fan: 'It was a mistake'

Burton had a touchdown in Alabama's Sugar Bowl win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Video shows Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field Video

Video shows Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton was caught on film striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field celebrating the Vols' win over the Crimson Tide.

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton ended the season on a high note as the Crimson Tide powered through Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night 45-20.

Burton led the Crimson Tide with three catches for 87 yards and was one of the five receivers who caught a touchdown pass from Bryce Young. After the game, he spoke to reporters about a controversy from earlier in the season following a loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton makes a catch during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Kansas State on Dec. 31, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton makes a catch during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Kansas State on Dec. 31, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The wide receiver was going off the field and appeared to push a few fans on his way back to the locker room, including appearing to rough up a female fan. He came under fire after that game but didn’t receive any public form of discipline from coach Nick Saban over the course of the season.

Ja'Corey Brooks, left, of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with Jermaine Burton after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats on Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans.

Ja'Corey Brooks, left, of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with Jermaine Burton after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats on Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"That whole situation, it was a mistake," Burton said Saturday of the incident in Knoxville, via The Tuscaloosa News. "I can't hold that against myself forever.… But a mistake is a mistake. You move past it. I'm not going to let situation frame me as a person or shape me as a person because I know who I am, and my team knows who I am."

Alabama's Jermaine Burton reacts after a touchdown against Kansas State during the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans.

Alabama's Jermaine Burton reacts after a touchdown against Kansas State during the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

He added: "It can be hostile in a lot of situations. The (SEC) can do whatever they can, but it's not safe for a lot of people."

University of Tennessee beats Alabama on last second field goal Video

Alabama will likely finish the season in the top 5 of the final Associated Press poll. With the win over Kansas State, the team finishes 11-2 on the year.

