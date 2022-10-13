Alabama’s Bryce Young ‘making progress’ ahead of game at No. 6 Tennessee

Saturday’s matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama is arguably the biggest college football game of the season, and fans of the sport are hoping to see the reigning Heisman trophy winner under center for the Crimson Tide.

Bryce Young, who sat out Alabama’s game against Texas A&M in Week 6 with an injury to his throwing shoulder, is "making progress," according to head coach Nick Saban.

Saban told reporters that Young wanted to enter the game late against Texas A&M, but that the Heisman Trophy winner was not healthy enough to do so.

"I didn't think he was in a position that he could go and effectively do his job in the way he's capable of doing it," Saban said Wednesday, according to The Tuscaloosa News. "He's made a lot of progress from that point, so hopefully that will change in the near future."

Saban said Young’s throws at practice have been limited this week after injuring his shoulder against Arkansas in Week 5.

"Just to kind of wean him back into it and see how it goes," Saban said. "We expect him to do a little more tomorrow."

Alabama’s offense struggled against Texas A&M, losing three fumbles and throwing an interception to keep Texas A&M in the game.

The Crimson Tide gained just 111 yards through the air with backup quarterback Jalen Milroe under center.

"I don't think he allowed himself to let his training sort of guide him and trust and believe in it so he can have success in executing plays," Saban said of Milroe’s performance against Texas A&M. "You can't turn the ball over and not execute plays like they're designed. ... So those things are all things that we definitely need to improve on."

Saban’s offensive unit will have to be sharper in order to beat No. 6 Tennessee , who boast an offense that is among the best in the country.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker has thrown for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Vols lead the country in yards per game (547.8), are seventh in the country in passing yards per game (340.4), and are second in the country in points per game (48.8).