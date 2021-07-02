Why Alabama fans are done with Milo's Sweet Tea

After athlete compensation went into effect on Thursday — following the NCAA’s approved NIL ruling — Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced he would be partnering up with an Alabama local favorite, Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea.

The announcement sent gallons of Milo’s down the drain as Bama fans winced at the thought of the southern-favorite drink proudly sponsoring the rival Auburn QB.

As reported by OutKick, the new ruling allows college athletes to profit off name-and-likeness according to the following guidelines:

- College athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities are responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.

- Student-athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.

- College athletes can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.

- Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.

As more deals are announced between brands and college athletes after Wednesday’s approved ruling, the divide between fan base and consumer markets may begin with the misguided marketing decision from Milo’s.