Alabama football players test positive for coronavirus ahead of return to campus, reports say

A handful of Alabama football players reportedly tested positive for coronavirus as player-led workouts resumed earlier this week in preparation for the 2020 season.

Several players have tested positive for the virus, AL.com reported Thursday. The outlet reported that no exact number was given for how many people were infected. At least one player who was a part of the workouts this week tested positive and was asymptomatic, according to the report.

BamaInsider reported that as many as five players had tested positive. CBS 42 reported that none of the players who had tested positive previously showed symptoms of the coronavirus and that the list included at least one quarterback, skill players and a lineman.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is a top priority. Resources and protocols are in place to ensure they receive the best medical care when returning to campus. Due to privacy laws we cannot share information specific to the health of our student-athletes,” the school said in a statement to BamaInsider.

The SEC said last month that in-person athletics activities could resume on campuses June 8. The so-called “transition period” would allow students to return to SEC campuses to “gradually adapt to full training and sports activity after this recent period of inactivity.”

According to Yahoo Sports, Alabama players have been coming back to Tuscaloosa to undergo COVID-19 tests among other medical evaluations.

Alabama has reported more than 18,700 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.