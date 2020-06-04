Oregon State dismisses tight end after racist audio from 3 years ago surfaces

An Oregon State tight end was booted from the team Wednesday after audio of a racist rant surfaced.

Beavers coach Jonathan Smith announced redshirt freshman Rocco Carley had been kicked off the team. Carley wrote an apology on Twitter and claimed the audio was from three years ago.

NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETIC DIRECTOR AGAINST NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS RIGHTS FOR COLLEGE ATHLETES

“To my family, my community and everyone I have associated with, I am sorry,” he wrote. “This video was taken about 3 years ago in a groupchat where me and my friends were saying stupid things. This does not condone anything of what I have said, but I promise you all that this video does not represent me. I was doing an accent of a southern man and giving a very satire example of what we all thought would be funny. This is no way shape or form makes what I said right.

“I am truthfully sorry to everyone I have hurt and offended, and I understand that I have not represented me or my family in any positive way during this situation. To all of my brothers, teammates and everyone of color that I have associated with, I hope that you know me well enough to know I am in no way shape or form a racist. Again I apologize, and I could not be more ashamed of my actions.”

JOHNNY MAJORS, LEGENDARY COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER AND COACH, DEAD AT 85

Smith appeared to have acted swiftly in his decision to dismiss Carley from the team.

“I became aware of the comments made by Rocco Carley earlier this evening. I immediately shared the audio with [athletic director] Scott Barnes,” Smith wrote in a statement on Twitter. “We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstance or environment. I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team. I will not tolerate racism or hate speech.”

The audio surfaced late Wednesday night. Carley appeared to use insensitive and racist language to describe African Americans, homosexuals and Muslims.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carley played high school football at Kennedy High School in Mt. Angel before joining Oregon State, according to the Salem Statesman Journal.