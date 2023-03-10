Packers CEO says Aaron Rodgers will only stay in Green Bay ‘if things don't work out the way we want'

Aaron Rodgers is perhaps the best quarterback in the history of the Green Bay Packers, but it seems that they are just about done with him.

Despite four MVPs to his name, Rodgers trade rumors are hot and heavy.

And it seems the Packers would like to see Rodgers traded.

When asked if there is a scenario where Rodgers remains in Green Bay, Packers CEO Mark Murphy had quite a response.

"Yeah, I mean unless, if things don't work out the way we want them, yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player," Murphy said, via WBAY.

The Packers have quarterback Jordan Love waiting in the wings, and it's been reported the Packers are ready to pass the torch to him.

"They are done with Rodgers," former Packers beat writer Bob McGinn said last month. "He’s not coming back. I mean, they’re disgusted with him, and they’re done with him. And they’re moving on."

Green Bay selected Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft as Rodgers' replacement. Then, Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs. It was a good problem to have, but it definitely altered plans.

Murphy added the Packers will trade Rodgers if he requests one and confirmed they gave permission to the Jets to speak with the quarterback. Murphy also said there should be a resolution by the time free agency begins next week.

Murphy all but confirmed that a trade to New York is in the works.

"It’s a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers," Murphy told WBAY when asked about giving the Jets permission to speak with the quarterback. "Hopefully, it’ll create a situation where it’s a win for both sides."

Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who once had that same role with Green Bay for Rodgers, visited Rodgers at his California home earlier this week. The owner was reportedly "excited and satisfied" with the meeting.

And Jets players, notably Sauce Gardner, have been trying to recruit the 2011 Super Bowl champion.