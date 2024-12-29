Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers sets dreadful NFL record as Jets crushed against Bills

Rodgers was hoping for his 500th touchdown pass instead

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Aaron Rodgers hoped to achieve milestone touchdown pass No. 500 in a New York Jets win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon but got the completely opposite result.

Rodgers was sacked four times and threw two interceptions as Buffalo defeated New York, 40-14. It was Tyrod Taylor who threw two touchdown passes in the Jets’ loss.

Aaron Rodgers covers his face

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, stands on the sidelines after he was pulled from the game during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Instead of reaching the 500-touchdown plateau, Rodgers set a rather negative record. He became the most sacked quarterback in NFL history. He has been sacked 568 times in 247 career games – three more than Tom Brady, who was sacked 565 times in his career. Russell Wilson is right there as well with 556 sacks.

Fran Tarkenton played before the NFL started counting sacks. The stat didn’t become official until 1982. Football researchers started counting sacks before the stat was official, and Fran Tarkenton is credited with holding the unofficial record.

Aaron Rodgers sacked for a safety

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa, right, in the end zone for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Rodgers could very well catch Tarkenton’s record in the Jets’ final game of the 2024 season. New York will welcome the Miami Dolphins into East Rutherford, New Jersey, next week.

The Jets quarterback has been sacked 37 times this season. He led the league twice in times sacked in his career – both when he was with the Green Bay Packers.

In 2012, he was sacked 51 times. In 2010, he was sacked 50 times.

Aaron Rodgers sacked

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

New York fell to 4-12 on the year. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season and hasn't had a winning record since 2015.

