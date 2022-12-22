Aaron Rodgers loves washing dishes: ‘One of my favorite activities in the world’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on an interesting journey over the past few years.

From his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine to his use of Ayahuasca , Rodgers has revealed himself to be a slightly different thinker, not interested in going along with the usual narrative.

But in a recent interview with Men’s Health , Rodgers revealed his passion for something so normal it’s borderline dull.

Washing the dishes.

Rodgers revealed that he finds the simple chore of doing the dishes helps him to meditate.

"It’s one of my favorite activities in the world," Rodgers told Men’s Health. "I think meditation can get skewed at times, like you have to go in some sort of trance and start om-ing or whatever, but I feel like I can go into a meditative space doing the dishes. I can also get it with an instrumental soundtrack going on, just sitting on my couch in the sunroom, without my phone on, just my eyes closed.

"Then I can also go into it, you know, practicing some Transcendental Meditation. It’s really just about how I can calm my mind so it’s not racing. It’s natural to have 50,000-plus different thoughts that go through your mind on a daily basis, but how can you learn to quiet that a little bit and settle into the calm and ease of the day, so you’re just a little less stressed, a little more present, and a little more available to your teammates?"

While controversy has swirled around Rodgers for the past several seasons, he's still found a way to be great on the football field, winning back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021.

But the 2022 season has been different for Rodgers and the Packers . They lost five consecutive games after starting the year 3-1 as the offense attempted to integrate a new batch of wide receivers.

Rodgers himself has been up and down, throwing 10 interceptions – his highest total since the 2010 season – as Green Bay’s offense has been middle of the road.

But two consecutive wins have kept Green Bay’s playoff hopes alive as they sit at 6-8 with three games remaining on the schedule.

Green Bay’s final three games come against teams squarely in the playoff race.

Next up are the Miami Dolphins, who are tied with the LA Chargers for the final playoff spot in the AFC with a record of 8-6.

"Well, it's three now," Rodgers said Monday when asked about running the table, according to ESPN. "We've got two. Got two in the bag. I don't know. Look, before the Bears week, we knew we had a bye afterward, and those of us who sometimes peek ahead knew that we had to win five and then have a lot of things go our way.

"So, we've won two and just about everything we’ve needed to happen has gone our way. Just about, right? So, things are looking up."

The Packers will need to win and get some help in order to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.