Packers and Bears fans fight in upper deck of Soldier Field, Green Bay supporter pushed down stairs

In recent years, it's been the Green Bay Packers winning the war over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers did remind Bears fans of that last year.

But during a recent game, a Bears fan won a battle in the upper deck of Soldier Field against a Packers fan. The two fans got in each other's face before the Bears fan put the Packers fan in a chokehold.

They jostled for a couple of seconds after, but then the Bears fan sent the Packers fan tumbling down the stairs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bears were at home against the Philadelphia Eagles last week and the Green Bay Packers two weeks before.

The person who took the video confirmed to Fox News Digital it was from the Eagles and Bears game from last week.

WARNING: NSFW (language)

Somehow, the Packers fan (wearing a Bears scarf, for some reason) wasn't too phased by his tumble and was ready for more.

But the video ends before we see anything else.

RONNIE HILLMAN'S FAMILY PROVIDES UPDATE ON SUPER BOWL CHAMP: 'WE NEED YOUR PRAYERS'

Despite what happened in the stands, the Packers have won 12 of their last 13 games against Chicago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bears are 3-11, while Green Bay's 6-8 record is still enough to keep them alive in the playoff hunt.