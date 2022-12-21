Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Packers and Bears fans fight in upper deck of Soldier Field, Green Bay supporter pushed down stairs

The Packers fan was pushed down the stairs at Soldier Field

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
In recent years, it's been the Green Bay Packers winning the war over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers did remind Bears fans of that last year.

But during a recent game, a Bears fan won a battle in the upper deck of Soldier Field against a Packers fan. The two fans got in each other's face before the Bears fan put the Packers fan in a chokehold.

They jostled for a couple of seconds after, but then the Bears fan sent the Packers fan tumbling down the stairs.

Soldier Field, home of the NFL's Chicago Bears. 

Soldier Field, home of the NFL's Chicago Bears.  (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bears were at home against the Philadelphia Eagles last week and the Green Bay Packers two weeks before.

The person who took the video confirmed to Fox News Digital it was from the Eagles and Bears game from last week.

WARNING: NSFW (language)

Somehow, the Packers fan (wearing a Bears scarf, for some reason) wasn't too phased by his tumble and was ready for more. 

A fan of the Green Bay Packers hold up a sign before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

A fan of the Green Bay Packers hold up a sign before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

But the video ends before we see anything else.

Despite what happened in the stands, the Packers have won 12 of their last 13 games against Chicago.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, celebrates after a successful two-point conversion against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on December 4, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. 

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, celebrates after a successful two-point conversion against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on December 4, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bears are 3-11, while Green Bay's 6-8 record is still enough to keep them alive in the playoff hunt.