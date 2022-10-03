Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers: Packers win despite poor play unsustainable

The Packers won in overtime 27-24

Ryan Gaydos
For a moment, it looked like the New England Patriots were going to pull off a massive upset against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers behind third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe.

However, a 13-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning 31-yard field goal from Mason Crosby in overtime lifted Green Bay to a victory and a 3-1 record.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, breaks a tackle by New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, #9, during overtime in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, breaks a tackle by New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, #9, during overtime in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Rodgers’ first half was not ideal. The Packers were down 10-7 after a Pick Six from Jack Jones. He had to really step up to help salvage the victory and did. He finished 21-for-35 with 251 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He was only sacked once.

The Packers won 27-24.

He told reporters after the game that type of play would not help them win games in the future.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, talks with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during warmups prior to the game at Lambeau Field Oct. 2, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, talks with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during warmups prior to the game at Lambeau Field Oct. 2, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

"This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense," he said, via ESPN. "And obviously, I've got to play better and will play better."

Rodgers admitted he had to pull himself up by his bootstraps at halftime. He said he had a pep talk with himself and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.

"I've been a great player for a long time," he said, via the team’s website. "Not a whole lot I need to tell myself. Just play better."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, throws a pass during the second quarter of their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, throws a pass during the second quarter of their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

Green Bay will have a tough week with London on the docket for Week 5. The Packers will play an upstart New York Giants team, who is also 3-1.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.