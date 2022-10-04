Bears' Jaylon Johnson wears Packers cheesehead to pay off bet: 'This is terrible'

Let it be known that Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is a man of honor — even if it means wearing accessories of a heated rival to pay off a bet.

Johnson appeared on the "Parkins & Spiegel Show" on 670 The Score, a Chicago-based radio station, where he placed a Green Bay Packers cheesehead, the symbol of his bitter rival’s fan base, on himself after betting Canadian soccer player Lauren Sesselmann that his Bears would beat them in Week 2.

Aaron Rodgers had other things in mind as the Packers beat them, 27-10, with the future Hall of Fame quarterback throwing for two touchdowns and 234 yards.

"At the time, I wasn’t too concerned," Johnson said on the show. "I felt really good going into the game, and then towards the end, this started coming into my head. I had some last-second regrets. It is what it is. I’m going to bet on me and the guys any day."

"I am a man of honor," he continued. "I said if I lost, I would do it, and I’m doing it two weeks later."

Johnson shamefully put it on his head, and though he didn’t start melting, he said it wasn’t too pleasant to wear.

"This is terrible," he said. "Nothing about this damn hat is pleasing."

Bears fans might be screaming expletives when they see it, but Johnson’s heart was in the right place when he made the pact with Sesselmann. He believes in his Bears, and that ride-or-die mentality, unfortunately for him, led to this situation.

Johnson, a second-round pick by the Bears in the 2020 NFL Draft, hasn’t been able to play in the last two games as he’s dealing with a hamstring injury.

But in the two games he has played, Johnson forced a fumble and collected four tackles, per Pro Football Reference.

Johnson collected his first career interception last season, while totaling nine passes defended with 46 combined tackles.

Maybe the only way that Bears fans will forgive him for wearing the cheesehead is getting back at the Packers during their next NFC North meeting on Dec. 4 at Soldier Field in Chicago.