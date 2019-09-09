Philadelphia 76ers' Mike Scott appears to get into fight with Eagles fans

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was born in Virginia, which naturally makes him a fan of the Washington Redskins.

Scott wore a Redskins jersey to the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday and things turned sour pretty quickly.

According to videos posted on social media, Scott was at a tailgate party when he got into a fight with a few Eagles fans. It did not appear that the 76ers player was injured in the brawl.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information,” the 76ers said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Scott posted a picture of himself in a Redskins jersey and plaid red pants before going to the game. He was even told on Twitter that he better be careful because “some of these fans are insane.”

Scott replied: “What’s gon (sic) happen?”

Scott did make it to the stadium and took some pictures with other fans in Eagles gear.

It’s unclear if he stuck around long enough to see the Redskins blow a lead and lose to the Eagles, 32-27.