7 WWE stars who should be on next year's WrestleMania card

WrestleMania 41 will feature some of the best and brightest talent the WWE roster has to offer.

Throughout the year, WWE stars have jockeyed to be in position to either headline WrestleMania or at least be on the card. There is no wrestling event like WrestleMania in the industry.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque made it clear after the Elimination Chamber that nothing was set for the main events, stressing the value of making the most of the television spots each competitor received.

As the cards for each night of the event were put together and the main events were put into focus, some fans were disappointed about not seeing their favorites in Las Vegas.

There will be plenty of time over the next year for those who didn’t get on the card to be there.

Here are seven WWE stars who weren’t on the WrestleMania 41 card and should be on the WrestleMania 42 card in New Orleans.

Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green may have been the most underrated performer of the 2024-25 season between WrestleMania 40 and 41. Green was close to winning the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match but took a huge bump through multiple tables, which allowed Tiffany Stratton to win.

Green later became the first-ever women’s United States champion and has carried that into WrestleMania 41. She also may have the most underrated storyline going on "Friday Night SmackDown" with the Secret Hervice protecting her at all costs.

She was not on the WrestleMania 41 card but should definitely be in the mix next year.

Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez’s season ran from last year’s Stand & Deliver to this year’s Stand & Deliver event as NXT’s premium live event during WrestleMania weekend occurs before the first night. Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the youngest two-time NXT women’s champion, and she did her best to keep the title around her waist all year long.

Perez’s second title reign lasted 276 days, ending at New Year’s Evil against Giulia. But she saved her best performance for the Royal Rumble.

Perez was the No. 2 entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match and made it all the way to the end before eventually losing to Charlotte Flair.

Perez will be on the Stand & Deliver countdown show this year, but her WrestleMania moment is coming very soon.

Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was an integral part of the Bloodline storyline going back to the buildup to WrestleMania 39, where he and Kevin Owens won tag team titles over the Usos. At WrestleMania 40, Zayn ended Gunther’s reign as intercontinental champion. But this year, Zayn doesn’t have a spot on the WrestleMania card.

Zayn has been in the world title picture and had a bitter feud with Owens come to an end at Elimination Chamber. He’s been out of action since that match. But if there’s anyone who needs some rest and relaxation after putting in work, it would be Zayn.

Could the 2025-26 season see Zayn finally win a world title in WWE? Only time will tell.

Chad Gable

Technically, Chad Gable isn’t on the WrestleMania 41 card. Despite allegations he’s El Grande Americano (along with the evidence against him), Rey Mysterio specifically challenged the luchador from the Gulf of America to a match.

Gable turned heel this season, separating himself from Otis and Maxxine Dupri. He nearly won the WWE Speed Championship against Dragon Lee but couldn’t get the win.

His talent has been largely praised, and he competed against Zayn for the intercontinental championship at Clash At The Castle.

Surely, there will be room for Gable and El Grande Americano next year.

Ray Fenix

Ray Fenix may have entered a WWE ring two months too late, or he would have been on the card along with Penta. Fenix is the latest luchador to take the WWE Universe by storm, and he’s been building a rivalry with the members of Legado del Fantasma.

It will be interesting to see how his first few feuds play out and if the crowd will get behind him for a major push.

Alexa Bliss & The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks’ debut was the most compelling and scariest storyline that emerged during the summer. It was cool to see the buildup and the calls back to the late Bray Wyatt. Bo Dallas was spilling his soul to the WWE Universe each Monday, and then things came to a halt, reportedly due to injuries.

Alexa Bliss made her stunning return to WWE during the women’s Royal Rumble and, in subsequent appearances on "Friday Night SmackDown," it appeared the Wyatt Sicks were set for a return with Bliss being involved.

But things came to a sudden stop after her Elimination Chamber appearance.

Whatever the case may be, a healthy Wyatt Sick along with a healthy Bliss is what’s good for business.

Montez Ford

Montez Ford could be the most athletically gifted superstar on the WWE roster. Ford and Angelo Dawkins are tag-team champions on the SmackDown roster, but it doesn’t appear they will be making the WrestleMania 41 card.

Ford is ripe for a singles title shot down the line as he has not had a shot since the 2023 Elimination Chamber when the United States Championship was up for grabs.