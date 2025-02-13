WWE star Roxanne Perez looks to make history in match for NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day

Roxanne Perez will have a chance at history on Saturday night when she takes part in a fatal four-way match for the NXT Women’s Championship at Vengeance Day.

Fresh off a Royal Rumble where she rewrote the record books by being the longest-lasting competitor, Perez will compete against defending champion Giulia, Bayley and Cora Jade to become the first three-time NXT women’s champion in the brand’s history. The only other two-time champions were Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler before they were called up to the main roster.

NXT general manager Ava Raine made the title match a fatal four-way after Jade’s win over Bayley on the final show before Vengeance Day. Perez told Fox News Digital in a recent interview she was "upset" that Raine cut her chances of possibly making history but was "focused" on the ultimate goal.

Perez and Bayley have feuded in recent weeks, and it came to a head when the young women’s superstar dressed up as one of Bayley’s older gimmicks just to be a thorn in her side.

"It’s so much fun," Perez said. "Did you see the look on her face when I came out as her little old ‘Hugger’ Bayley? I think I got to her. She may have got me after, but I think I definitely got to her. But it’s been very fun."

The 23-year-old said going up against Bayley was a dream that she had thought about since she was younger.

"I feel like I kind of manifested this since I was a kid. In the past few years, I’ve been saying I want to step in the ring with Bayley. She’s one of my dream opponents, dream matches," she said. "But now I’m finally realizing I got to prove to her that ‘The Prodigy’ is just a little better, it’s way, way better."

Perez won the NXT Women’s Championship for the first time on Dec. 13, 2022, and held it for 108 days before she lost a six-way ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. She regained the title at Stand & Deliver 2024 against Lyra Valkyria.

Giulia defeated Perez at New Year’s Evil back in 2025 as the former Stardom and Marigold star made her impact felt on NXT.

Perez explained to Fox News Digital what having the NXT Women’s Championship meant to her.

"Means everything to me," she said. "I think winning it the first time, I definitely solidified myself as one of the best wrestlers that WWE has. I solidified myself as ‘The Prodigy.’ And it was the first title I won in WWE, my first singles title. Every single thing, every hurdle, every hard thing that I went through to get here, that proved to me that every single thing was worth it.

"I don’t think that there’s one girl on that roster that loves that title more than me, that wants the title more than me. So, that’s exactly why I’m going to become a three-time NXT women’s champion, and I’m going to take the women’s championship straight to RAW, straight to SmackDown, and maybe, if I decide to vacate it, somebody else will have a chance. But I don’t know. I think it belongs to me. Giulia’s just holding it for now."

Here's how the rest of the card will shape up to be:

Obama Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller for NXT Championship

Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer for NXT North American Championship

Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe in a strap match

Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura for NXT Tag Team Championship

Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page in a singles match

Vengeance Day will take place in Washington, D.C., starting at 6 p.m. ET.