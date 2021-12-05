49ers' Trenton Cannon taken off the field in ambulance after injury on opening kickoff

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon was involved in a scary incident on Sunday during a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On the opening kickoff, Cannon tried to make a tackle on Seahawks player DeeJay Dallas and was injured. He was taken off the field on a backboard and immediately placed into the back of an ambulance. The 49ers’ training staff immediately rushed onto the field after the play was over.

He was seen moving his arm while he was being put into the ambulance.

The team said he was out for the game after suffering a concussion.

Cannon joined San Francisco after starting the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s mostly been regulated to special teams as the team plays Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon at running back.

He was a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2018 out of Virginia State. He played two seasons with the Jets and then played for the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

San Francisco came into the game with a 6-5 record and looking to move into position to make the playoffs before the season’s end. The Seahawks have struggled this year as they’ve battled through several injuries, including to that of Russell Wilson who missed a handful of games with a finger injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.