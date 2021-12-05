Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers' Trenton Cannon taken off the field in ambulance after injury on opening kickoff

Cannon was diagnosed with a concussion after being taken off the field

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon was involved in a scary incident on Sunday during a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On the opening kickoff, Cannon tried to make a tackle on Seahawks player DeeJay Dallas and was injured. He was taken off the field on a backboard and immediately placed into the back of an ambulance. The 49ers’ training staff immediately rushed onto the field after the play was over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands near an ambulance before it took San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game at Lumen Field, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands near an ambulance before it took San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game at Lumen Field, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

He was seen moving his arm while he was being put into the ambulance.

The team said he was out for the game after suffering a concussion.

JARED GOFF FIRES GAME-WINNING TD PASS TO AMON-RA ST. BROWN TO GIVE LIONS FIRST WIN

Cannon joined San Francisco after starting the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s mostly been regulated to special teams as the team plays Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon at running back.

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon is tended to after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle.

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon is tended to after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

He was a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2018 out of Virginia State. He played two seasons with the Jets and then played for the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon is loaded into an ambulance after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle.

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon is loaded into an ambulance after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco came into the game with a 6-5 record and looking to move into position to make the playoffs before the season’s end. The Seahawks have struggled this year as they’ve battled through several injuries, including to that of Russell Wilson who missed a handful of games with a finger injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com