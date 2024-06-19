49ers' George Kittle reveals terse message after WrestleMania 39 appearance

George Kittle sat ringside at WrestleMania 39 in Southern California in 2023 and got involved in a match featuring The Miz and Pat McAfee.

The impromptu appearance led to Kittle hitting a clothesline on The Miz outside of the ring. McAfee then dove from the top rope. McAfee won the match, and it was one of the most-talked about moments from the first night of WrestleMania 39.

But it didn’t appear to sit well with everyone within the San Francisco 49ers organization.

Kittle told ESPN for a story published Wednesday that he received a text from general manager John Lynch about the appearance.

"Hope you had fun," Lynch’s text message read, according to Kittle. "Don't do that again."

Kittle likely violated a no-surprise rule. He told the outlet he didn’t tell the team he would be involved in a match physically, but thought that if he didn’t get hurt there wouldn’t be an issue.

Even as Kittle floated a fantasy booking idea for WrestleMania 40, he didn’t get involved in any match this time around. Jason Kelce and Lane Anderson did interfere in one match.

"I honestly am one of probably the safest guys," Kittle said. "I don't do anything.

"I might occasionally be in a wrestling ring, but I'm not doing too much. I'm very aware football is everything, and so I don't even try to go skiing and stuff like that. That's not even on my mind."

Kittle helped lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in February. But the team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time since 2020.

He had 65 catches for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.