49ers' Christian McCaffrey rips influencer over 'evil' post criticizing Olivia Culpo's wedding gown choice

Christian McCaffrey, the NFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year, recently tied the knot with former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

A fashion influencer took issue with the dress Culpo wore for her wedding day, describing her Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved ballgown as "modest."

"I’ve been a bridal creator for four years now, and I have never said this before, but I do not like this wedding dress," influencer Kennedy Bingham, who uses the moniker Gown Eyed Girl, said in a video posted to social media.

McCaffrey responded to Bingham's commentary by slamming her for sharing an "evil" post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does," he commented on the Instagram reel.

Bingham added that while she did not have a problem with the "simple, elegant" dress, she believed the gown had "no personality." She captioned the video, "From Miss Universe to Miss Pick Me, Olivia Culpo is earning her crown."

49ERS' CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY LANDS MADDEN NFL 25 COVER, BREAKS RB COVER DROUGHT: 'IT'S PRETTY SURREAL'

Culpo later chimed in in the comment section on TikTok, calling Bingham a "bizarre human."

Bingham's issue with Culpo's attire seemed centered on the 32-year-old recently saying she "didn't want (the dress) to exude sex in any way, shape or form."

Culpo told Vogue in June she hoped to be married in a dress "that felt as serious as that commitment."

"What you wear on your wedding day has almost nothing to do with whether or not you’re going to have a long and happy marriage," Bingham argued, adding she was "pushing this idea of what all brides should look like."

In the more than five-minute video, Bingham called out Culpo for saying McCaffrey felt she was the "most beautiful" when her attire was "timeless, covered and elegant."

"I also think it’s weird how much she’s talking about coverage, especially as someone who in her day-to-day life is not a modest dresser … I just think the usage of the word ‘covered’ is so icky, because you are not covered in day-to-day life. And, also, why is he thinking you’re the most beautiful when you’re covered? That’s such an odd thing," she continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCaffrey and Culpo said "I do" at a chapel in Rhode Island on June 29.

McCaffrey finished the 2023 NFL season with a career-best 1,459 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns and seven receiving touchdowns. His production led to his third Pro Bowl selection.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.