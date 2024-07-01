Celebrity couples who married in Rhode Island before Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are the latest couple to say "I do" in the Ocean State, but they are not the first celebs to do so.

In fact, there have been numerous high-profile couples that have chosen the smallest state in the country for their weddings.

"Bachelor" alums, an Oscar-winning actress and a former president are among those who have wed in Rhode Island.

The former Miss Universe and the NFL star are the latest to be married in Rhode Island.

The news of their wedding in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, was a buzz-worthy affair. The two said "I do" on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in a church ceremony.

"That was our number one priority," she told Vogue of marrying in a church.

The dress Culpo walked down the aisle in was a modest one. The Dolce & Gabbana ballgown featured long sleeves and very minimal detailing.

"I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form," she explained. "I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity."

Their ceremony at Watch Hill Chapel was followed by a reception at Ocean House, a luxury hotel, according to The Providence Journal.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney in October 2019.

Their wedding was at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island.

Among the guests at this event were Adele, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen, according to Vogue.

"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,'" the "Hunger Games" actress previously said on the "Naked with Catt Sadler" podcast. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully."

"He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence told "Entertainment Tonight." "It was a very, very easy decision."

The two have always kept their relationship under wraps and have continued to do so in the years following their Rhode Island wedding.

On Sept. 12, 1953, John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy were married in Newport, Rhode Island.

They were married at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in front of more than 800 guests, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

The bride wore a beautiful ivory tissue silk dress and a bouffant skirt covered in subtle florals.

After the ceremony came a reception full of even more guests. The Kennedy reception was a gathering of more than 1,200, according to the source.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are one successful couple out of "The Bachelor" franchise.

This couple first met while they were both cast members on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015.

Unfortunately, even though they were a couple for much of the show, they left filming as just friends.

The two went back to "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2016. This time was still not a success for the pair.

It wasn't until a couple of years after the show that they began dating. They announced their relationship in 2018.

They got engaged in June of that year in Mexico during the filming of "Bachelor in Paradise."

On Aug. 11, 2019, Iaconetti and Haibon got married in Newport, Rhode Island.

Now, the married couple live in Rhode Island, the state where Haibon grew up, and own Audrey's Coffee House and Lounge.