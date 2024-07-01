Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrity couples who married in Rhode Island before Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

Reality TV stars, a former president and Oscar-winning actress have all exchanged vows in the Ocean State

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are the latest couple to say "I do" in the Ocean State, but they are not the first celebs to do so. 

In fact, there have been numerous high-profile couples that have chosen the smallest state in the country for their weddings. 

"Bachelor" alums, an Oscar-winning actress and a former president are among those who have wed in Rhode Island. 

A photo of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy at their wedding with Newport as background

Before he became president, John F. Kennedy married his wife Jackie in a Rhode Island wedding. (Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Getty Images)

  1. Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey
  2. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney
  3. John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy
  4. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

1. Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

The former Miss Universe and the NFL star are the latest to be married in Rhode Island. 

The news of their wedding in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, was a buzz-worthy affair. The two said "I do" on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in a church ceremony. 

"That was our number one priority," she told Vogue of marrying in a church.

The dress Culpo walked down the aisle in was a modest one. The Dolce & Gabbana ballgown featured long sleeves and very minimal detailing. 

Christian McCaffrey in a black suit and tie soft smiles on the carpet with Olivai Culpo in a nude dress

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey married in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form," she explained. "I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity."

Their ceremony at Watch Hill Chapel was followed by a reception at Ocean House, a luxury hotel, according to The Providence Journal. 

2. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney in October 2019. 

Their wedding was at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island. 

Among the guests at this event were Adele, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen, according to Vogue. 

"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,'" the "Hunger Games" actress previously said on the "Naked with Catt Sadler" podcast. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully."

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Maroney walking

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney, had a 2019 wedding in the Ocean State. (Robert Kamau/GC Images)

"He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence told "Entertainment Tonight." "It was a very, very easy decision."

The two have always kept their relationship under wraps and have continued to do so in the years following their Rhode Island wedding. 

3. John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy 

On Sept. 12, 1953, John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy were married in Newport, Rhode Island. 

They were married at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in front of more than 800 guests, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. 

Wedding photo of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy

John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy's 1953 wedding was in Newport, Rhode Island. (Getty Images)

The bride wore a beautiful ivory tissue silk dress and a bouffant skirt covered in subtle florals. 

After the ceremony came a reception full of even more guests. The Kennedy reception was a gathering of more than 1,200, according to the source. 

4. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are one successful couple out of "The Bachelor" franchise. 

This couple first met while they were both cast members on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015. 

Unfortunately, even though they were a couple for much of the show, they left filming as just friends. 

The two went back to "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2016. This time was still not a success for the pair. 

It wasn't until a couple of years after the show that they began dating. They announced their relationship in 2018. 

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

After originally meeting on "Bachelor in Paradise" and being friends for many years, they finally tied the knot in 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island. (James Clark/Disney/Getty Images)

They got engaged in June of that year in Mexico during the filming of "Bachelor in Paradise." 

On Aug. 11, 2019, Iaconetti and Haibon got married in Newport, Rhode Island. 

Now, the married couple live in Rhode Island, the state where Haibon grew up, and own Audrey's Coffee House and Lounge. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

