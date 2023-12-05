49ers to add 2-time Super Bowl champion to defense with playoff push in mind: report

The San Francisco 49ers have brought in a veteran replacement at safety, a position of need after losing All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga and George Odom to season-ending injuries.

Logan Ryan, a two-time Super Bowl champion, has signed with the Niners to bolster their secondary, per NFL Media.

Though specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed, Ryan is on board for at least this playoff push the team hopes to make.

With Hufanga tearing his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaners and Odom tearing his biceps, Ryan’s arrival comes at a perfect time for the 49ers.

They solidified the No. 1 seed in the NFC this past Sunday after taking down the Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning NFC champions who beat San Fran back in January to make it to the Super Bowl.

But obviously that seeding can change over the next few weeks, meaning San Fran needs all the help they can get, plugging up holes on the depth chart to ensure a strong Super Bowl roster is in place.

Ryan, 32, has the playoff experience that GM John Lynch can respect as a former safety himself. Ryan won his Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, the team he spent his first four NFL seasons with from 2013-2016.

Ryan collected 13 interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, 2.5 sacks and 243 combined tackles over 64 games in New England prior to his time with the Tennessee Titans. He, then, moved on to the New York Giants for two seasons, starting in 2020, before last year’s run with the Buccaneers.

His versatility was a reason why every team he played for loved his production on the field. While Ryan seems to flourish at safety, he can play anywhere in the secondary, which will be a good tool in the bag for 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Ryan has been in the sports media field since he hasn’t been on the field, with "Good Morning Football’s" Peter Schrager pointing out that he was on the panel a few weeks ago. However, he has been "steadfast" that he can still play at a high level, and the 49ers will give him the chance to do so on a team that sits as frontrunner for the NFC title.

For his career, Ryan has totaled 742 combined tackles, 15 forced fumbles, 19 interceptions, and 13 sacks over 149 games.