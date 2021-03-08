2021 Conference USA men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Conference USA men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 9 and runs through March 13.

There will be 14 teams in the tournament and each game will take place at the Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas.

Here is the Conference USA men's tournament schedule.

MARCH 9 – PRELIMINARY ROUND

(6W) Rice vs. (7W) Southern Miss

(6E) Middle Tennessee vs. (7E) FIU

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

(4W) UTSA vs. (5E) Charlotte

(3E) Marshall vs. TBD

(4E) Florida Atlantic vs. (5W) UTEP

(3W) North Texas vs. TBD

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(1E) Western Kentucky vs. TBD

(2W) UAB vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINAL ROUND

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Jahmir Young, Charlotte: Young, a first-team All-Conference USA selection, averaged 18.0 points during the 2020-21 season. Charlotte is locked in at the No. 5 seed in the East Division.

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall: Kinsey, who averaged 19.9 points per game in 2020-21, was also a member of the All-Conference USA first team. The junior also shot 54% from the field for Marshall, which earned the third-seed in the East Division.

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA: Jackson led the conference in points (20.6 ppg), and was fourth in three-pointers made per game (2.7). UTSA is the fourth-seed in the West Division.

Charles Bassey, WKU: Bassey, another first-team All-Conference USA player, averaged 17.5 points per game, which was fourth in the conference. He also led Conference USA in rebounds (11.7 RPG), field goal percentage (61%), and blocks (3.1).

Javion Hamlet, UNT: Hamlet, who averaged 14.3 points per contest, also averaged 4.0 assists per game, and he was at the top of the conference in free throw percentage (89%).