2021 Big South Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Big South Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Ten of the conference’s 11 teams made the league tournament. The tournament started Feb. 27 and will run through March 7. Charleston Southern would have been the 11th team in the tournament but will not compete due to a COVID pause.

Each of the games will be played at campus sites with some schools allowing a limited number of fans in the stands.

Here is the Big South tournament schedule.

FEBRUARY 27 – FIRST ROUND

(8) High Point def. (9) USC Upstate, 65-60

(7) Hampton def. (10) Presbyterian, 67-65

MARCH 1 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Winthrop vs. (8) High Point

(4) UNC Asheville vs. (5) Longwood

(2) Radford vs. (7) Hampton

(3) Campbell vs. (6) Gardner-Webb

MARCH 4 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 7 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop: Vaudrin was named the Big South Player of the Year after leading the Eagles to the top seed in the tournament. Vaudrin averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season. Winthrop finished 20-1 overall and 17-1 in conference play.

Cedric Henderson, Campbell: Henderson helped the Bears to a No. 3 seed in the conference tournament this season. He is averaging 16 points per game and is shooting a conference-leading 51% from the field.

Taijon Jones, UNC Asheville: Jones was named to the All-Conference First Team and finished the regular season in the top five in scoring with 16 points per game.

Fah’Mir Ali, Radford: Radford managed to earn the No. 2 seed with some unsung players, Ali being one of them. The freshman was named to the All-Freshman team. He is averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Juan Munoz, Longwood: Munoz is a redshirt junior who was named to the All-Conference Second Team this year. The 23-year-old was averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 assists per game this season.