2021 Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Big Sky Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will begin March 10 and run through March 13. The games will take place at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Each of the conference’s 11 teams made the postseason.

A limited number of fans will be able to watch the games. Each Big Sky school will distribute the tickets.

Here is the Big Sky tournament schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Northern Colorado vs. (9) Sacramento State

(7) Portland State vs. (10) Northern Arizona

(6) Montana vs. (11) Idaho

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Southern Utah vs. TBD

(4) Idaho State vs. (5) Montana State

(2) Eastern Washington vs. TBD

(3) Weber State vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Tanner Groves, Eastern Washington: Groves was named the Big Sky Player of the Year. The redshirt junior is averaging 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Isiah Brown, Weber State: Brown is part of a solid Weber State team and was a unanimous all-conference First Team pick this season. He is averaging 18 points per game this season/

Tevian Jones, Southern Utah: Jones helped Southern Utah secure the regular season title. Jones is averaging 17.1 points per game this season.

Tarik Cool, Idaho State: Idaho State is going to need to be Cool in this tournament. Cool is averaging 12.7 points per game and was an all-conference Third Team selection

Xavier Bishop, Montana State: Bishop, a redshirt senior, made the all-conference Second Team this year. He is averaging 14.4 points per game this season.