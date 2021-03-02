2021 Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins on March 3 and runs through March 14. The Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., will host first, second, quarterfinal and semifinal games. The Robins Center, also located in Richmond, is set to host the second round, quarterfinal and semifinal games. The UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, will host the A-10 title game.

Richmond has a 50% capacity for indoor entertainment venues with physical distancing. Ohio has also allowed fans in indoor venues.

Here is the Atlantic 10 tournament schedule

MARCH 3 – FIRST ROUND

(12) La Salle vs. (13) St. Joseph’s

(11) George Washington vs. (14) Fordham

MARCH 4 – SECOND ROUND

(8) Richmond vs. (9) Duquesne

(5) UMass vs. TBD

(7) Dayton vs. Rhode Island

(6) George Mason vs. TBD

MARCH 5 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) St. Bonaventure vs. TBD

(4) St. Louis vs. TBD

(2) VCU vs. TBD

(3) Davidson vs. TBD

MARCH 6 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Jaren Holmes, St. Bonaventure: Holmes helped St. Bonaventure to one of its best years. The Bonnies were 13-4 overall and 11-4 in conference play. Holmes averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Nah’Shon Hyland, VCU: Hyland finished second in the conference in scoring with 19.2 points per game, finishing a tenth of a point behind George Washington’s James Bishop. The sophomore also added 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

Kellan Grady, Davidson: Grady helped the Wildcats to the third seed in the tournament. In 19 games, he averaged 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also shoots nearly 48% from the field.

Javonte Perkins, St. Louis: Perkins was a transfer and the senior made himself a candidate for the conference player of the year award. He averaged 16.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

James Bishop, George Washington: Bishop led the conference in scoring with 19.3 points per game. Bishop and George Washington will have a tough task to an automatic bid