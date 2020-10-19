2020 World Series: Dodgers, Rays will battle for the championship

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays have been through one of the strangest seasons in Major League Baseball history and both have a chance at a World Series title.

The Dodgers will be looking for their seventh World Series title after beating the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles is in its third World Series in the last four years, but has not won the title since 1988.

Corey Seager was named NLCS MVP for his display of postseason dominance.

WORLD SERIES HISTORY: DODGERS ARE LOOKING FOR TITLE NO. 7, WHILE THE RAYS HOPE FOR THEIR FIRST

Los Angeles also had to beat the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres to get to this point.

The Rays are looking for their first World Series title in franchise history after beating the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Tampa Bay was in the World Series in 2008 but lost in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Randy Arozarena was named ALCS MVP as he tied the rookie record for most home runs in the postseason.

Tampa Bay had to get through the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees to make it to the World Series.

Both teams are coming into the World Series as division winners. Los Angeles won the National League West for the eighth consecutive time. The Rays won the American League East for the first time since 2010.

INSIDE THE STABLE: A PRIMER ON THE RAYS' FEARSOME BULLPEN

This Series will be one of the most unique in baseball history. It will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in front of a limited capacity crowd because of the coronavirus.

Baseball has not risked travel across the country aside from American League teams playing its league championship in San Diego.

Here is a brief look at both teams and the World Series schedule.

**

PROJECTED DODGERS ROSTER

Dodgers pitchers: Pedro Baez, Walker Buehler, Dylan Floro, Tony Gonsolin, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Clayton Kershaw, Adam Kolarek, Dustin May, Jake McGee, Blake Treinen, Julio Urias, Alex Wood

Dodgers catchers: Austin Barnes, Will Smith

Dodgers infielders: Matt Beaty, Kiké Hernandez, Max Muncy, Edwin Rios, Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner

Dodgers outfielders: Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock

CODY BELLINGER'S GO-AHEAD HOMER LIFTS DODGERS TO WORLD SERIES

**

PROJECTED RAYS ROSTER

Rays pitchers: Jose Alvarado, Nick Anderson, Diego Castillo, John Curtiss, Peter Fairbanks, Josh Fleming, Tyler Glasnow, Aaron Loup, Shane McClanahan, Charlie Morton, Aaron Slegers, Blake Snell, Ryan Thompson, Ryan Yarbrough

Rays catchers: Michael Perez, Mike Zunino

Rays infielders: Wily Adames, Mike Brousseau, Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Joey Wendle

Rays outfielders: Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Austin Meadows, Hunter Renfroe, Yoshi Tsutsugo

RAYS BEAT ASTROS IN GAME 7, HEADING TO WORLD SERIES FOR SECOND TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

**

Dodgers’ Last World Series Appearance

Los Angeles last made the World Series in 2018. The team lost in five games to the Boston Red Sox. Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Kike Hernandez, Chris Taylor, Kenley Jansen, Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw are among some of the holdovers from that team.

Rays’ Last World Series Appearance

Tampa Bay last made the World Series in 2008. It was the team’s only appearance in the World Series and they lost in five games to the Phillies. Joe Maddon was the manager at the time and Carl Crawford, Evan Longoria, Melvin Upton Jr., James Shields and David Price were on the roster.

**

2020 World Series Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Game 1: Oct. 20; 8:09 pm (FOX)

Game 2: Oct. 21; 8:08 pm (FOX)

Game 3: Oct. 23; 8:08 pm (FOX)

Game 4: Oct. 24; 8:08 pm (FOX)

Game 5: Oct. 25; 8:08 pm (FOX)

Game 6: Oct. 27; 8:08 pm (FOX)

Game 7: Oct. 28; 8:09 pm (FOX)