2020 Southern Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Southern Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 6 and run through March 9, taking place at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

Each of the conference’s 10 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Southern tournament.

MARCH 6 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Samford vs. No. 9 VMI (5 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Citadel (7:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 7 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 East Tennessee State vs. First Round Winner (Noon ET)

No. 4 Mercer vs. No. 5 Western Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Furman vs. First Round Winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 3 UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga (8:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (4 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (6:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 9 – FINAL

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (7 p.m. ET)

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

ISAIAH MILLER JR, UNC GREENSBORO: Isaiah Miller Jr. was named the Southern Conference’s Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. He averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists.

BO HODGES, EAST TENNESSEE STATE: Bo Hodges helped East Tennessee State to a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Hodges averaged 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

JORDAN LYONS: FURMAN: Jordan Lyons was tops for Furman, earning All-Conference honors. Lyons averaged 16.4 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Paladins.

CARLOS DOTSON, WESTERN CAROLINA: Carlos Dotson finished the regular season averaging a double-double – 15.6 points and 10 rebounds per game.

DJORDJE DIMITRIJEVIC, MERCER: Djordje Dimitrijevic earned second team all-conference honors. He finished the regular season averaging 17 points and 4.1 rebounds.

2019 CHAMPION

Wofford is the defending Southern Conference champion.