Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason
Published

2020 NL Wild Card Series preview, schedule and times

Here's all you need to know as the NL Wild Card Series begins Wednesday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The National League side of the MLB Postseason bracket is set as the beginning of the end of the shortened 2020 season is about to take place.

For the first in MLB history, there are eight teams in the playoffs for the NL side. The first round is called the NL Wild Card Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Cubs are all division winners and have the top three seeds in the bracket.

The San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves, and Milwaukee Brewers all received playoff berths through a wild card.

The first-round series is a best-of-three which means to move on a team must win two out of the three games. The Wild Card series is the only portion of the bracket that will not be played at a neutral site.

The NL Wild Card Series begins Wednesday. Here’s a brief look at the scheduling and times for each series.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MLB POSTSEASON COVERAGE

**

(1) DODGERS VS. (8) BREWERS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Edwin Rios (43) celebrates his solo home run with Justin Turner, center, and Mookie Betts (50) during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Edwin Rios (43) celebrates his solo home run with Justin Turner, center, and Mookie Betts (50) during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Game 1: Sept. 30; 10 pm (ESPN)

Game 2: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 2; TBD (ESPN)

(4) PADRES VS. (5) CARDINALS

San Diego Padres' Wil Myers is greeted by teammate Tommy Pham (28) after hitting a home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Drew Smyly in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

San Diego Padres' Wil Myers is greeted by teammate Tommy Pham (28) after hitting a home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Drew Smyly in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Game 1: Sept. 30; 5 pm (ESPN 2)

Game 2: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 2; TBD (ESPN)

(3) CUBS VS. (6) MARLINS

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, top right, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, top right, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Game 1: Sept. 30; 2 pm (ABC)

Game 2: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 2; TBD (ESPN)

(2) BRAVES. (7) REDS

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, top left, celebrates his winning two-run home with teammates during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, top left, celebrates his winning two-run home with teammates during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Game 1: Sept. 30; 12 pm (ESPN)

Game 2: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 2; TBD (ESPN)

**

All times listed above are Eastern and Game 3s are only played if necessary.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

Trending in Sports