Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ireland

2 men die in Ireland while competing in 1.2-mile swimming portion of Ironman event

The men, ages mid-60s and mid-40s, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to local media in Ireland

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two men died during the swimming portion of an Ironman event in Ireland on Sunday, local authorities said.

Cork County Council said it was "deeply saddened over the tragic loss of two race participants" during the event in Youghal in southwest Ireland.

Irish broadcaster RTE said the two men, one in his mid-60s and one in his mid-40s, died in separate incidents during the 1.2 mile swimming portion of the competition. The event had originally been scheduled for Saturday but was pushed back one day because of severe weather conditions.

DALVIN COOK SIGNS ONE-YEAR DEAL WITH JETS AS NEW YORK ADDS ANOTHER PRO BOWL OFFENSIVE TALENT

people swimming

Participants swim during an Ironman event on Aug. 25, 2019, in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland. On Sunday, authorities said two men died during the swimming portion of this year's Ironman event. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

"During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognizing the athletes were in need of assistance," organizer Ironman Ireland said in a statement on Facebook.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, local media reported.

They were competing in a so-called half Ironman event, which also features a 56 mile bike course and a 13.1 mile run.