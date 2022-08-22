Expand / Collapse search
2 Indiana State football players killed in fiery car crash, officials say

Three people died in the crash and two others were injured, officials said

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Two Indiana State University football players were among the three students who died in fiery a car crash over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

At least three people died and two others were injured in the wreck which occurred in Riley, Indiana, near the campus on Sunday. The Vigo County Sheriff’s office identified the deceased victims as Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio, Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois, and Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne. VanHooser and Eubanks were members of the Indiana State football team.

"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," Indiana State University President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a statement. "We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief."

An Indiana State Sycamores flag is seen during the game against the Evansville Aces at The Hulman Center on January 24, 2016 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Indiana State defeated Evansville 82-65.

An Indiana State Sycamores flag is seen during the game against the Evansville Aces at The Hulman Center on January 24, 2016 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Indiana State defeated Evansville 82-65. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Omarion Dixon and John Moore – both football players – were injured in the crash. The school said they were out of intensive care but in serious condition.

"My heart is broken at the loss of these three souls," Indiana State athletics director Sherard Clinkscales said in a statement. "Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families."

FIU LINEBACKER LUKE KNOX DEAD AT 22

An Indiana State University Sycamores helmet sits on chair at Ross-Ade Stadium on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

An Indiana State University Sycamores helmet sits on chair at Ross-Ade Stadium on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory added: "It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families. Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

Officials said the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and investigators determined their vehicle struck a tree and caught fire with all five inside, according to WTHR-TV. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the three victims couldn’t be saved.

The football team did not practice Monday. Students were encouraged to use counseling services if needed.

