2 boxers cleared to compete in women's division at Paris Olympics after gender eligibility questions, IOC says

Algeria's Imane Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting faced questions

Ryan Gaydos
Two boxers competing in women’s divisions at the Paris Olympics have complied with all the gender eligibility requirements to fight, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Monday.

Questions were raised about Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting’s eligibility after both fighters were disqualified at the 2023 World Championships. However, both fighters participated in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Imane Khelif in Tokyo Olympics

Algeria's Imane Khelif celebrates after winning against Tunisia's Mariem Homrani Ep Zayan after their women's light (57-60kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (BUDA MENDES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations," the IOC said.

Khelif and Lin were disqualified during the women’s world championships in New Delhi in March 2023. The International Boxing Association said both fighters failed to meet eligibility criteria.

Khelif was disqualified after a test found a high level of testosterone, Reuters reported, citing Algerian media. The boxer told Algerian TV that the decision was a part of a "big conspiracy." According to AFP, Khelif was told she had "characteristics that mean I can't box with women."

Lin-Yu Ting in Turkey

Yu-Ting Lin of Taiwan, right, competes against Jucielen Romeu of Brazil during the 57 kg quarter final match on the eighth day of the International Boxing Association Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on May 16, 2022. (Mehmet Eser/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Algerian Olympic Committee said at the time Khelif was disqualified for medical reasons. Lin’s bronze medal was stripped after failing to meet International Boxing Association (IBA) eligibility criteria, which caused an uproar in her camp.

IBA President Umar Kremlev explained the decision at the time, according to Russia’s Tass News Agency.

"Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition," Kremlev said.

Eiffel Tower view

This photo shows a view from the Eiffel Tower ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday, July 22, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Khelif will fight against Italy’s Angela Carini in the 66-kilogram category and Lin has a first-round bye in the 57-kilogram division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.