2 boxers cleared to compete in women's division at Paris Olympics after gender eligibility questions, IOC says

Two boxers competing in women’s divisions at the Paris Olympics have complied with all the gender eligibility requirements to fight, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Monday.

Questions were raised about Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting’s eligibility after both fighters were disqualified at the 2023 World Championships. However, both fighters participated in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations," the IOC said.

Khelif and Lin were disqualified during the women’s world championships in New Delhi in March 2023. The International Boxing Association said both fighters failed to meet eligibility criteria.

Khelif was disqualified after a test found a high level of testosterone, Reuters reported, citing Algerian media. The boxer told Algerian TV that the decision was a part of a "big conspiracy." According to AFP, Khelif was told she had "characteristics that mean I can't box with women."

SAMOA BOXING COACH DIES IN OLYMPIC VILLAGE AFTER SUFFERING CARDIAC ARREST

The Algerian Olympic Committee said at the time Khelif was disqualified for medical reasons. Lin’s bronze medal was stripped after failing to meet International Boxing Association (IBA) eligibility criteria, which caused an uproar in her camp.

IBA President Umar Kremlev explained the decision at the time, according to Russia’s Tass News Agency.

"Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition," Kremlev said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Khelif will fight against Italy’s Angela Carini in the 66-kilogram category and Lin has a first-round bye in the 57-kilogram division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.