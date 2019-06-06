Even snakes enjoy fine dining every once in a while.

A North Carolina couple spotted a snake eating a catfish whole on Tuesday, and posted pictures and video to Facebook.

John Carney Edwards and his wife, from Chocowinity, N.C., had just finished their dinner at a nearby tiki bar Tuesday evening, according to the Charlotte Observer, when the couple saw a snake eating its own dinner on a dock.

‘SPRIGHTLY SENIOR’ TORTOISE SPARKS POLICE RESCUE IN GERMANY AFTER ATTEMPTING TO CROSS ROAD

“It’s definitely not something you see every day,” Edwards told the news outlet, adding that he and his wife didn’t stay to watch the snake finish the meal.

Edwards, however, did post a couple of pictures and a short video of the scene unfolding on Facebook that night.

The 8-second video shows the snake partially up on the dock with the fish in its wide-opened mouth. The snake appeared to struggle to consume the limp fish.

In the photos, the snake appeared to have moved up farther on the dock with the fish still in its mouth.

ALLIGATOR BECOMES SURPRISE GUEST AT FLORIDA COUPLE’S PICNIC, ‘DEMOLISHED’ FOOD

“We were not the only ones enjoying a seafood meal at Backwater Jack's,” Edwards captioned the post.

According to the Observer, the snake was identified as a nonvenomous brown water snake by the North Carolina Zoo.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The brown water snake eats catfish, according to Herpsofnc.org, and is “sometimes found with the spines of catfish sticking out its body walls,” the site said.

“Surprisingly, the spines eventually fall out and the snakes seem to recover from these ‘painful’ meals,” according to the site.