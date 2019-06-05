'Sprightly senior' tortoise sparks police rescue in Germany after attempting to cross road

We all know why the chicken crossed the road — but do we know why the tortoise did?

A tortoise in the German city of Rodenkirchen, in North Rhine-Westphalia, tried to do just that on Monday when he headed out toward a busy highway.

RARE VENOMOUS SNAKE RIDES ON MICHIGAN COUPLE'S KAYAK PADDLE, PICTURES SHOW: 'HE WAS JUST TOTAL CHILL'

TORTOISE THOUGHT TO BE EXTINCT FOR 113 YEARS HAS BEEN REDISCOVERED ON THE GALAPAGOS

The reptile, believed to be around 70 years old, was causing drivers to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting it, and soon police were called to the scene.

Described as a "sprightly senior," the tortoise "ignored other road users, blocked the road and did not let himself be unnecessarily rushed, consistently disregarding all traffic rules," according to Germany's The Local news outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities rescued the creature, and brought it to an animal shelter. Investigators believe the tortoise was abandoned or happened to somehow escape from an enclosure after waking up from hibernation.

The tortoise remains in good health, officials said.