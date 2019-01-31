Shark shocker: Endangered species sold in UK fish and chip shops

Endangered sharks are being sold as food in the U.K, according to experts, even turning up in some fish and chip shops.

Scientists from the University of Exeter made the shocking discovery after analyzing shark products from seafood stores and chip shops. They also examined shark fins from an Asian food wholesaler in the U.K.

DNA analysis was used to examine 78 samples from chip shops and 39 from seafood stores, mostly in southern England. Scientists studied 10 fins from the wholesaler.

GRAPHIC IMAGES: SHARK ATTACKS SEAL, TURNS WATER RED

“The majority of chip shop samples (usually sold under generic names like huss, rock salmon and rock eel) were spiny dogfish – a species ‘endangered’ in Europe and ‘vulnerable’ worldwide,” they explained in a statement.

Fin samples included scalloped hammerheads, which are endangered globally and subject to international tread restrictions, according to the researchers.

“The discovery of endangered hammerhead sharks highlights how widespread the sale of declining species really is – even reaching Europe and the U.K.,” said Dr. Andrew Griffiths, a lecturer in biological science at the University of Exeter, in a statement. “Scalloped hammerhead can be imported under strict conditions, but the wholesaler had no idea what species the fin belonged to.”

MASSIVE GREAT WHITE SHARK FILMED JUST FEET AWAY FROM OBLIVIOUS PADDLE BOARDER

The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

As a result of the research, the study’s authors want more accurate food labeling in the U.K. so that consumers know what they are eating.

“It’s almost impossible for consumers to know what they are buying,” said Catherine Hobbs, the study’s lead author. “People might think they’re getting a sustainably sourced product when they’re actually buying a threatened species.”

'VEGETARIAN' SHARK DISCOVERY: FIRST OMNIVOROUS SPECIES OF SEA PREDATOR STUNS SCIENTISTS

Consumers’ health issues are also important. “Knowing what species you are buying could be important in terms of allergies, toxins, mercury content and the growing concern over microplastics in the marine food chain,” said Hobbs.

Sharks continue to be a source of fear and fascination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, for example, surprised scientists identified the seagrass-munching bonnethead as the first omnivorous shark species.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers