Israeli soldiers discover 3,000-year-old Biblical-era watchtower

Soldiers at a paratrooper base in Southern Israel have uncovered a Biblical-era watchtower.

The watchtower, which dates back to the 8th century B.C., was revealed during recent excavations by Israel Defense Forces troops working under the direction of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The tower, which is thought to have once been about 16.5 feet high and 11.5 feet wide, would have commanded a view that included the Hebron Mountains, the Judean plain and the area around modern-day Ashkelon.

Now about 6.6 feet high, the watchtower is constructed from large stones, some weighing 8 tons. Archaeologists believe that the tower dates back to the ancient Kingdom of Judah and the reign of King Hezekiah.

"The strategic location of the tower served as a lookout and warning point against the Philistine enemy, one of whose cities was Ashkelon,” explained Sa'ar Ganor and Valdik Lifshitz, whom directed the excavation on the behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, in a statement. “In the days of the First Temple, the Kingdom of Judah built a range of towers and fortresses as points of communication, warning and signaling, to transmit messages and field intelligence.”

The tower is one of the observation points that connected the area’s cities, according to the archaeologists, who note that beacons of smoke and fire were used to transmit messages. “It is probable that the watchtower now uncovered is one of the towers that bore some of the beacons,” they added.

Experts explain that beacons, or “pillars” are mentioned in the Bible.

Military activity at the watchtower appears to have ceased activity just before the Assyrian King Sennacherib launched an expedition to Judah in 701 B.C. The entrance to the tower was blocked at that time and the force stationed there moved to a nearby fortified town.

The soldiers’ modern counterparts gained a unique insight into the site thanks to the excavation. "This is the first time I participated in excavations. The connection to the land, and the fact that there were Jewish fighters in the past, gave me a sense of mission,” said Second Lieutenant Roi Ofir, of the Paratroopers Brigade reconnaissance battalion. “The fact that there was also a connection to the area where we carried out our own military manoeuvers; left us with a feeling that we were giving back.”

The excavation was part of “The Nature Defense Forces Project –Commanders Take Responsibility for Their Environment,” which is led by the IDF’s Technology and Maintenance Corps. In addition to the Israel Antiquities Authority, Israel’s Ministry of Defense, the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority also participated.

