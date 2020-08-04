Expand / Collapse search
Great white sharks spotted by Massachusetts police swimming off Cape Cod beach

The two great white sharks were about 50 yards off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A beach on Cape Cod in Massachusetts was closed to swimmers over the weekend after two great white sharks were spotted near the shore.

Massachusetts State Police said on Facebook that an air wing crew spotted the two sharks on Saturday about 50 yards offshore at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

"The flight crew advised local police of the location of the two sharks," police said.

Swimmers were not in the water at the time due to an earlier sighting that morning.

The two great white sharks were about 50 yards off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass. (Massachusetts State Police)

Based on the additional sightings by state police, the order to stay out of the water was extended.

State police said one of the sharks was estimated to be about 10 feet long.

More shark sightings were reported at the beach on Sunday, Boston television station WHDH reported.

Swimmers off the New England states have learned to be more mindful in recent years due to a spate of sightings of great whites, the apex predator made famous in the movie “Jaws.”

Scientists say increased shark sightings suggest conservation efforts are working

A shark that killed a man off Cape Cod in 2018 was also believed to be a great white. That was the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts in more than eight decades.

A woman in Maine was killed by a shark last month.

Experts have said that seals are thriving off the Northeast coast thanks to decades of protections, which are a favorite prey of large sharks and led to more encounters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed

