Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sharks
Published

Cape Cod boaters spot great white shark circling them for 15 minutes

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy identified the shark on Sunday

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Raw video: Boaters have a close encounter with a great white shark Cape Cod BayVideo

Raw video: Boaters have a close encounter with a great white shark Cape Cod Bay

Matt Riley was out in Cape Cod Bay lobstering with a friend when the great white appeared.

Kids on board a boat on Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts experienced what will become a “lifelong memory” when a great white shark was spotted over the weekend, according to a report.

The eight-foot shark circled them for about 15 minutes off Sandy Neck Beach near Sandwich on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy identified the shark on Sunday.

"Absolutely beautiful pictures!" the group tweeted.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Trending in US